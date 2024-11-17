Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 35,105 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 24,443.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,872,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848,372 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,232,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $955,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after purchasing an additional 88,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at about $653,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, bought 280,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.