Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,556.72. This represents a 8.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $336.11 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $150.30 and a 1-year high of $347.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.69.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.04. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

