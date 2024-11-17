Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 310 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 32.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977,595 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TransUnion by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,596 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP raised its position in TransUnion by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 5,147,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,771,000 after purchasing an additional 117,086 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,566,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,436,000 after purchasing an additional 102,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 24.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,250,000 after buying an additional 674,187 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.81.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,527.08. This trade represents a 13.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $158,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,312.08. This trade represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,315 shares of company stock worth $1,119,897. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRU stock opened at $95.66 on Friday. TransUnion has a one year low of $56.41 and a one year high of $113.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.96.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.52%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

