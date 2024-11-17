Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $255,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2,125.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

WTM stock opened at $1,918.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,794.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,776.78. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,401.01 and a 1-year high of $1,932.81.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

