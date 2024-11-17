Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,447 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,674 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 419.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 562,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,551,000 after purchasing an additional 453,926 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,915,000 after buying an additional 361,942 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,595,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,020,000 after buying an additional 358,082 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,564.86. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,608.72. This represents a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,893 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Shares of DAL opened at $64.07 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

