OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAUG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 21.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS PAUG opened at $38.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $765.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

