OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,863,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,683,000 after purchasing an additional 572,639 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,478 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,775,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,173,000 after purchasing an additional 296,017 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,425,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,150,000 after buying an additional 906,935 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,503,000 after buying an additional 397,088 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $34.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.