OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 551,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 452,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after buying an additional 22,502 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 373,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 267,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 214,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 92,033 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DFSE opened at $33.29 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $256.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

