OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 76,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 200,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 50,363 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the third quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 48,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $82.50.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,645 shares of company stock worth $7,440,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.