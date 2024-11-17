OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 26,290 Shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 2.25% of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $248,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,259,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

TMSL stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.05.

About T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

