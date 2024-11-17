ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on December 4th

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

ONE Gas has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 62.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

NYSE:OGS opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.75. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.67.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.10.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

