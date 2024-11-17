OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Short Interest Down 19.0% in October

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OFS Credit Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OFS Credit stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. 1,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,158. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $24.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.1094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

