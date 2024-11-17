OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Position Trimmed by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. OFG Bancorp makes up 2.0% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.50% of OFG Bancorp worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2,377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4,014.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $43.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.02. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.25 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 22.68%. OFG Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Hovde Group boosted their target price on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

