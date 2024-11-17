OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,972,500 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the October 15th total of 1,583,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,232.8 days.
OCI Price Performance
OTCMKTS:OCINF remained flat at $12.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566. OCI has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78.
OCI Company Profile
