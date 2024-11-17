Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCSH opened at $78.16 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.70 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.07.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
