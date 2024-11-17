Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises about 3.6% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC owned 0.83% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 375.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.