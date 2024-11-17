Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Update

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Nyxoah from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Nyxoah from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYXH opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at $684,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the second quarter valued at $1,292,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 1st quarter worth about $3,413,000.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

