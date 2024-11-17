NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.61 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 148 ($1.87). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.89), with a volume of 94,255 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 173.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.18 million, a PE ratio of 833.33 and a beta of 0.28.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

