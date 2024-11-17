Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the October 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NAN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 92,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,870. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $11.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.