Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 262,493 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.54% of Nucor worth $192,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 4.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Nucor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor
In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,499,436. This represents a 8.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 4,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $793,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,254.72. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,773,724. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NUE
Nucor Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $147.08 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $133.42 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.88 and a 200-day moving average of $154.87.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 20.87%.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nucor
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Stock Average Calculator
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.