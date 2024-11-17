NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target Raised to $18.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NU by 13.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,912,000 after buying an additional 24,140,416 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in NU by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 202,618,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420,994 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NU by 7.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,754,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,705,000 after buying an additional 6,435,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,509,000 after buying an additional 40,560,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,801,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,596,000 after buying an additional 8,728,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
