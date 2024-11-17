Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $36,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,426 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $179,146,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,479,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,213,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,171. The trade was a 24.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $805,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,159.04. This represents a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

NCLH stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.67. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

