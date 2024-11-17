Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.890-1.945 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nomad Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to €1.72-1.77 EPS.

NYSE NOMD opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

