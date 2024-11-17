Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the October 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.0 days.

Nexxen International Stock Performance

Shares of Nexxen International stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. Nexxen International has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $4.47.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

