NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 936,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,826 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $79,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $76.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.54.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

