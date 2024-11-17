NetEase, Inc. (NTES) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
NetEase has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years. NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NetEase to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.
NetEase Stock Performance
Shares of NTES opened at $85.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.98. NetEase has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $118.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on NTES shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.
Get Our Latest Report on NetEase
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NetEase
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.