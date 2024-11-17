NetEase, Inc. (NTES) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

NetEase has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years. NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NetEase to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of NTES opened at $85.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.98. NetEase has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $118.89.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $10.43. The company had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 21.14%. NetEase’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTES shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

