NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.71 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.05). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 161.40 ($2.03), with a volume of 297,240 shares traded.

Shore Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £506.57 million, a PE ratio of -2,017.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 153.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15.

In other NCC Group news, insider Guy Ellis sold 10,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £17,011.68 ($21,438.79). Also, insider Mike Maddison sold 104,707 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.12), for a total transaction of £175,907.76 ($221,685.90). 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

