Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,029 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Cardinal Health worth $50,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,022,000 after purchasing an additional 370,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,584,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,974,000 after buying an additional 85,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,683,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,517,000 after acquiring an additional 111,137 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 17.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,610,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,390,000 after acquiring an additional 242,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $118.78 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $126.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,467.69. This represents a 17.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares in the company, valued at $21,546,276.72. This represents a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,351 shares of company stock worth $7,565,843. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

