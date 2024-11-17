Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 1,031,057 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,709,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031,057 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of NatWest Group worth $100,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter worth about $597,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 352.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 442,002 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 78.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 145,295 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.32. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NWG. UBS Group raised shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWG

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.