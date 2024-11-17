Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at TD Cowen

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTRA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.65.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $146.06 on Wednesday. Natera has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $167.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.61.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $141,379.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,255.95. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $692,226.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,034 shares in the company, valued at $27,090,827.94. This trade represents a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,878. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 148.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Natera by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

