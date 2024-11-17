NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS NNXPF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 33,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,883. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. NanoXplore has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

