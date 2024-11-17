Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 937 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $503.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.79 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

