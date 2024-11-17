musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.66 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.69 ($0.11). 71,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 525,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.80 ($0.11).

musicMagpie Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.85. The firm has a market cap of £8.57 million, a PE ratio of -124.14 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

musicMagpie Company Profile

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

