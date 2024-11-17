Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Murphy Oil has increased its dividend by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years. Murphy Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $30.99 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $758.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MUR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

