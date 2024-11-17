MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Philip Peller Sells 900 Shares

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) Director Philip Peller sold 900 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $80,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,199.08. This represents a 18.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:MSM opened at $83.07 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $104.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $952.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,142.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 442.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 35,300.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

