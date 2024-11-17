Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 40,050 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,050 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises about 1.5% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Barclays began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

NYSE:HIG opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.51 and a 200-day moving average of $108.67. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.36 and a 52 week high of $123.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.84%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

