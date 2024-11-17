Mount Lucas Management LP Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP owned 0.52% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $39.22.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

