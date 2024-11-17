Mount Lucas Management LP Buys 914 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 273.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 633,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after purchasing an additional 463,460 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 7,557.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 453,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,105,000 after buying an additional 447,564 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,594,000. CacheTech Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 223,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,522,000.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWI opened at $36.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $414.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

