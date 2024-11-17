Mount Lucas Management LP Buys 2,258 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $6,404,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,630,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FXI opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

