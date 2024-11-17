Mount Lucas Management LP Boosts Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises about 0.9% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFF opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

