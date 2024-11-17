MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Short Interest Update

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the October 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $11.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.77. 1,764,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,416. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $212.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $39,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,425. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total transaction of $872,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,048,394.74. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,281 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,121. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 682.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

