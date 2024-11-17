Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $294.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.69 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

