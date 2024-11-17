Mizuho Securities USA LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,353 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $161.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $290.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.62.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.