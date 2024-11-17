Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases 33,555 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 112.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $112.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.12. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 49.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 43.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

