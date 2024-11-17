Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases 10,392 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 920,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after buying an additional 371,695 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 429.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,360,000 after acquiring an additional 242,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,972,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $336.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.86 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 488.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.25.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,027,939.20. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

