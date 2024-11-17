Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $5.80 Million in RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAI)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 570,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 3.80% of RF Acquisition Corp II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RF Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

RF Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

RF Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15. RF Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

About RF Acquisition Corp II

We are a blank check company incorporated on February 5, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our “business combination” or “initial business combination,” with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as a “target business” or “target businesses”.

