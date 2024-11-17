Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $15.37 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 970.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $15,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $365.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $380.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.18. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $385.00 price target on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.