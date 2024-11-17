Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $14.34 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.89, for a total value of $145,230.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,816.73. This trade represents a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total transaction of $9,286,596.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,166.97. The trade was a 42.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,178 shares of company stock worth $45,897,071. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $527.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.89. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.02 and a 52-week high of $544.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.92 billion, a PE ratio of 84.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research set a $535.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

