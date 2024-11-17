Mizuho Securities USA LLC Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 130.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,649 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,795,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,158,000 after purchasing an additional 232,043 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,434,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,362,000 after buying an additional 319,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,377,000 after buying an additional 132,326 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,439.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 14.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,149,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,545,000 after acquiring an additional 277,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OKE opened at $109.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $110.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.85%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

