Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 69,509 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,509 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.09% of NETGEAR worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 127,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 71,054 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,896,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,246,000 after acquiring an additional 247,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NETGEAR by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,642,000 after purchasing an additional 105,994 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

NETGEAR Price Performance

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $694.80 million, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.83. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,360. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

